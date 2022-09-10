Queen hailed for busting through sexist attitudes of 1950s Britain as young woman
Elizabeth came to throne at time when men ruled and women were subservient, Harman says
Queen Elizabeth II broke through the sexist attitudes of the 1950s, when she came to the throne, to become “matriarch” of the nation, Harriet Harman has said.
Ms Harman, who has the title Mother of the House as the longest-serving female MP, said that she marvelled at the monarch’s ability to “make her way as a woman in a man’s world”.
And she hailed the Queen for the “determination and courage” with which she established her position as a 25-year-old woman surrounded by men steeped in assumptions of male superiority.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies