Gun salutes performed by armed forces across UK to mark Queen’s 96 years
A round of fire reverberated across UK for every year the Queen lived
Gun salutes have been fired by members of the armed forces across UK to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
A total of 96 rounds of fire were shot to honour the number of years the Queen lived.
In London, the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery fired the Death Gun Salute in Hyde Park.
It was also fired at the Tower of London by the Honourable Artillery Company, while several more were fired throughout the UK and overseas, including at Hillsborough Castle in Co Down, Edinburgh Castle, Stirling Castle, Woolwich, Cardiff, Belfast, Plymouth, Dover Castle, York and Gibraltar.
The King’s Troop, Royal Horse Artillery, in ceremonial dress, rode out from their forward mounting base in Wellington Barracks, located next to Buckingham Palace in central London.
At noon, bells rang out at Westminster Abbey, St Paul’s Cathedral and Windsor Castle to mark the death of the nation’s long-reigning Queen.
It comes on the first day of royal mourning which the Palace announced will last until seven days from the Queen’s funeral.
The Queen’s body will lie in state at St Giles’ cathedral in Edinburgh for 24 hours before her coffin will be taken to the city’s Waverley Station and transported on the Royal Train to London to Buckingham Palace. From there, it will make its way to the Palace of Westminster on a gun carriage procession.
Her son, King Charles III made his way from Balmoral to London where he will meet the prime minister later today.
He will also address the nation on television in a pre-recorded address to be aired at 6pm- not only as a new monarch, but as a grieving son.
Later today, Liz Truss and senior ministers will attend a public remembrance service at St Paul’s Cathedral in central London.
Meanwhile, a host of events, sporting fixtures and strikes have been cancelled as a token of respect to the Queen’s death.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies