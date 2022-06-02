Greens accused of ‘petty politics’ after walking out of Holyrood debate on Queen’s Jubilee

Republican campaigners praise ‘extraordinary’ move

Adam Forrest
Thursday 02 June 2022 18:32
Comments
<p>Scottish Green Party co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater</p>

Scottish Green Party co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater

(PA)

Scottish Green party MSPs were accused of “petty student politics” after walking out en masse of a parliamentary debate celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Scottish Conservatives condemned the boycott after all seven Green representatives left the Holyrood chamber as first minister Nicola Sturgeon led tributes to Her Majesty.

But Republican campaigners praised the move – arguing that it reflected the anti-monarchist views of many young people in Scotland.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in