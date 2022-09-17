Jump to content

China delegation ‘banned from viewing Queen’s coffin in parliament’

Sir Lindsay Hoyle said to have refused access due to sanctions against MPs and peers

Adam Forrest
Friday 16 September 2022 14:21
Theresa May pays respect to Queen Elizabeth II lying-in-state

A Chinese government delegation is said to have been blocked by parliamentary authorities from attending the Queen’s lying-in-state at Westminster Hall.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle reportedly turned down a request for access to visit Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin on the parliamentary estate due to the Chinese sanctions imposed five MPs and two peers.

Sir Lindsay told colleagues he had refused a request for Chinese officials to visit Westminster Hall ahead of the funeral, a senior parliamentary figure told Politico.

