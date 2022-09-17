China delegation ‘banned from viewing Queen’s coffin in parliament’
Sir Lindsay Hoyle said to have refused access due to sanctions against MPs and peers
A Chinese government delegation is said to have been blocked by parliamentary authorities from attending the Queen’s lying-in-state at Westminster Hall.
Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle reportedly turned down a request for access to visit Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin on the parliamentary estate due to the Chinese sanctions imposed five MPs and two peers.
Sir Lindsay told colleagues he had refused a request for Chinese officials to visit Westminster Hall ahead of the funeral, a senior parliamentary figure told Politico.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies