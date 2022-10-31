Rishi Sunak bounce cuts Labour’s lead to 16 points, new poll shows
Latest poll shows sharp improvement for the Conservatives after a huge plunge under Liz Truss
Rishi Sunak has helped his party begin a fightback in approval ratings in his first week as prime minister, a new poll claims.
Opinium’s latest poll shows that Labour’s lead has dropped six points from 27 to 16, while the Tories have gained five back.
Keir Starmer’s Labour now commands the support of 44 per cent of voters, compared to 28 per cent backing the Conservatives.
