Michael Gove publically apologised for installing Liz Truss and the Conservative Party leader and prime minister.

"You've written in the Sunday Times today that the Conservative Party owes the public an apology for installing Liz Truss as leader, so, would you like to apologise?" Sky News's Sophy Ridge asked.

Michael Gove replied: “Yes. We made a mistake. We took the wrong turn.”

"We must be honest with the British people to regain trust," he added.

The senior Tory figure went on to describe the former prime minister's tax cuts as “a holiday from reality”.

