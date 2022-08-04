Rishi Sunak hints he could cut inheritance tax as prime minister
Polls suggest former chancellor is trailing his rival Liz Truss
Rishi Sunak has hinted he could cut inheritance tax as he tries to revive his faltering Tory leadership campaign.
The former chancellor was asked at a hustings in Cardiff if he would scrap the levy, a bugbear of many Conservative party members.
He rejected that idea, but did suggest that he could lower it in future if he became prime minister, suggesting the move would be consistent with his political outlook.
