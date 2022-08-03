Liz Truss news - live: Tory leadership rivals go head-to-head as Javid backs foreign secretary
Backing of former health secretary comes as new poll finds Rishi Sunak is trailing by 32 points in leadership contest
The two candidates to be the UK’s next prime minister are launching themselves into another live battle of arguments in the latest hustings.
Liz Truss goes into the event in Cardiff boosted by two surveys giving her huge leads as well as the backing of Sajid Javid.
Former health secretary Mr Javid hit out at Mr Sunak, saying his plans for the economy would lead Britain “sleepwalking into a high-tax, low-growth” economy.
In The Times, he argued that Ms Truss had the “willingness to challenge the status quo”.
The foreign secretary won a 34-percentage point lead over Mr Sunak in a YouGov poll of party members, before a survey for the ConservativeHome website put her 32 ahead.
The ConservativeHome poll of 1,003 Tory members found 58 per cent backed the foreign secretary, while 26 backed Mr Sunak.
Ex-leader Howard backs Sunak
As a precursor to the live leadership debate, former party leader Michael Howard cited Margaret Thatcher arguing that Mr Sunak’s values were close to hers on tax and borrowing, and that he would be better placed to beat Labour in an election.
Editorial: Rishi Sunak could yet win
In case you missed it: Liz Truss’s U-turn on public-sector pay gives Rishi Sunak a chance to get back into a contest that seemed to be slipping away from him:
Editorial: Liz Truss’s U-turn suggests that Rishi Sunak could yet win the argument
Editorial: Truss’s policy programme generally gives the impression of having been insufficiently thought through
Liz Truss gains support of Sajid Javid over her lower tax plans
Sajid Javid is supporting Liz Truss to become the next prime minister.
The ex-health secretary criticised his former protégé Rishi Sunak over his policy of not cutting taxes.
Mr Javid told The Times that Mr Sunak’s economic plans would lead Britain “sleepwalking into a high-tax, low-growth” economy.
In what the newspaper described as a “direct attack” on Mr Sunak, he said: “Some claim that tax cuts can only come once we have growth. I believe the exact opposite – tax cuts are a prerequisite for growth.
“Tax cuts now are essential. There are no risk-free options in government. However, in my view, not cutting taxes carries an even greater risk.”
Mr Javid was succeeded by Mr Sunak as chancellor in 2020.
Truss opens 32-point lead
A new poll has found Rishi Sunak is trailing Liz Truss by a gap of 32 points.
The ConservativeHome poll of 1,003 Tory members found 58 per cent backed the foreign secretary, while 26 backed Mr Sunak.
Read more below:
Truss leads Sunak by 32 points in new poll despite ‘full fat U-turn’ on pay
Rishi Sunak is trailing Liz Truss in the Conservative leadership race by a gap of 32 points, according to a new survey by the influential website ConservativeHome website.
Sluggish growth ‘leaves Britons £4,000 worse off under Tories'
Sluggish growth since the Conservatives came to power in 2010 has left the average Briton nearly £4,000 worse off, new figures suggest.
OECD and Office for Budget Responsibility numbers show the UK is on course to have grown just 11 per cent in real terms between 2010 and 2023, writes Jon Stone:
Sluggish growth since Tories came to power leaves average Brit £4,000 worse off
Labour accuses government of running ‘low-growth economy’ compared to neighbours
Former Treasury minister slates Truss’s ‘endless crazy tax cuts’
A former Treasury minister, now crossbench peer and economist, has attacked Liz Truss’s “endless crazy tax cut” plans and described her now-abandoned regional pay proposals as “laughable”, writes Ashley Cowburn:
Former Treasury minister hits out at Truss’s ‘endless crazy tax cuts’
‘The optics of that: Dear, dear, dear,’ says Lord O’Neill
G7 urges China to exercise restraint
Foreign ministers from the G7 nations, which include the UK, US and France, have warned China’s actions over Taiwan “risk unnecessary escalation” and urged it against seeking to “unilaterally change the status quo by force” in the region.
They added: “We reiterate our shared and steadfast commitment to maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and encourage all parties to remain calm, exercise restraint, act with transparency and maintain open lines of communication to prevent misunderstanding.”
NIESR’s economic forecasts are almost dystopian – they demand action from government
Dire predictions throw a harsh spotlight on RPI inflation, which the ONS calls a bad measure and which could hit 18 per cent, writes James Moore
Spice up your life: Why doesn’t Geri Halliwell run for PM?
Geri should consider a political career. Her backstory is classic Tory fare: of private success leading to the green benches, writes Salma Shah
Read Salma’s full piece here:
Spice up your life: Why doesn’t Geri Halliwell run for PM? | Salma Shah
Geri should consider a political career. Her backstory is classic Tory fare: of private success leading to the green benches, writes Salma Shah
Sir Patrick Vallance to stand down as chief scientific officer
UK chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance will stand down at the end of his five year term in April, it has been announced.
Sir Patrick played a leading role in guiding the country through the Covid pandemic and often appeared at live TV briefings.
Prime minister Boris Johnson said: "It is impossible to fully convey the impact that Sir Patrick has had as chief scientific adviser.
"He will be missed by all when he leaves next year and I wish him the very best in all future endeavours."
