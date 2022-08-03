✕ Close YouGov poll shows Liz Truss as frontrunner in leadership race

The two candidates to be the UK’s next prime minister are launching themselves into another live battle of arguments in the latest hustings.

Liz Truss goes into the event in Cardiff boosted by two surveys giving her huge leads as well as the backing of Sajid Javid.

Former health secretary Mr Javid hit out at Mr Sunak, saying his plans for the economy would lead Britain “sleepwalking into a high-tax, low-growth” economy.

In The Times, he argued that Ms Truss had the “willingness to challenge the status quo”.

The foreign secretary won a 34-percentage point lead over Mr Sunak in a YouGov poll of party members, before a survey for the ConservativeHome website put her 32 ahead.

The ConservativeHome poll of 1,003 Tory members found 58 per cent backed the foreign secretary, while 26 backed Mr Sunak.