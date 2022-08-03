An LBC caller believes Love Island winners Davide and Ekin-Su should be included in the Tory leadership race, as they’re “the only people who have actually faced a public vote in the last ten weeks”.

Chris Bracken phoned up the radio station to share his thoughts on who will become the next prime minister, suggesting that both Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak will be nothing more than “caretakers” until the next general election.

Host Eddie Mair also asked Chris to do his best Davide impression during the call.

