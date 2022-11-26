Rishi Sunak has refused to end Britain’s controversial non-dom tax status – claiming it would cost too much money to change the rules.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer challenged the prime minister on the issue at PMQs – saying it could raise billions of pounds for the NHS.

“Scrapping the non-dom status would allow us to train 15,000 doctors every year,” said Sir Keir – calling for an end to “tax breaks for the super-rich”.