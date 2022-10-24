Voters perceive new PM Rishi Sunak as ‘rich’, polling shows

Voters perceive new prime ministerRishi Sunak as “rich”, “good” and “capable”, according to new polling.

The word cloud, published by SavantaRes, also highlighted other positive associations such as “capable”, “clever” and “reliable” and “smart”

However it was not all plain sailing for the new inhabitant of No 10 as negative words such as “slimy”, “bad” and “snake” also loom large on the graphic.