Rishi Sunak pledges to release tax returns within first year as PM

Rishi Sunak has promised that he will within the coming year become the first prime minister since 2016 to publish his tax returns in full.

Mr Sunak initially made the pledge during his unsuccessful Conservative leadership campaign against Liz Truss in the summer.

But he has not yet made the figures public, sparking a warning from Liberal Democrat chief whip Wendy Chamberlain that failure to make good on the promise would risk doing even more damage to public trust in the Conservative Party.”