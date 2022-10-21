Jump to content

Rishi Sunak will make second bid for prime minister, allies claim

Former chancellor was MPs’ favourite in race to succeed Boris Johnson

Andrew Woodcock
Political Editor
Thursday 20 October 2022 16:07
Who is in the running to replace Liz Truss as prime minister?

Close allies of Rishi Sunak have told The Independent that the former chancellor will run in the race to succeed Liz Truss as prime minister.

There has so far been no official announcement from Sunak on his intentions.

But two prominent members of the unsuccessful campaign to make him leader this summer said that they understood he was preparing a fresh bid, and was ready to take on other contenders.

