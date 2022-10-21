Rishi Sunak will make second bid for prime minister, allies claim
Former chancellor was MPs’ favourite in race to succeed Boris Johnson
Close allies of Rishi Sunak have told The Independent that the former chancellor will run in the race to succeed Liz Truss as prime minister.
There has so far been no official announcement from Sunak on his intentions.
But two prominent members of the unsuccessful campaign to make him leader this summer said that they understood he was preparing a fresh bid, and was ready to take on other contenders.
