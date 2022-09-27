Russian officials hit with UK sanctions over ‘sham referendums’ in Ukraine
Measures include travel bans and freezing of assets
Britain has imposed a new round of sanctions in relation to Russia’s “sham referendums” in territories it occupies in Ukraine.
The foreign office has announced the measures will include travel bans and asset freezes targeting 33 officials and “collaborators” involved in organising the votes on joining the Russian Federation, and four more oligarchs who have helped fund President Vladimir Putin’s war effort.
A further 55 board members from state-linked organisations, including Gazprombank and Sberbank, involved in financing the ongoing invasion have also been hit.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies