Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Torture prevention experts condemn UK’s ‘degrading’ and ‘discriminatory’ Rwanda migrant scheme

Priti Patel’s policy branded ‘punitive and discriminatory’ by human rights professors

Jane Dalton,Maryam Zakir-Hussain
Saturday 03 September 2022 05:02
Comments
Powered By Pixels
Nick Ferrari makes bet with Rishi Sunak over Rwanda deportations

Experts on torture prevention have condemned the government’s plan to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda, claiming the scheme is “inherently degrading” and breaches international human rights law.

Three days before the High Court is due to hear the first legal challenge against the policy, leading academics, including two former chairs of the UN Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture, warned the process was “inherently incompatible with the UK’s obligations under the Refugee Convention”.

In a letter sent by the Bristol University’s Human Rights Implementation Centre to home secretary Priti Patel, they also said, “the rushed process of initial assessment” before deportation would increase the trauma of those involved.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in