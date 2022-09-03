Experts on torture prevention have condemned the government’s plan to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda, claiming the scheme is “inherently degrading” and breaches international human rights law.

Three days before the High Court is due to hear the first legal challenge against the policy, leading academics, including two former chairs of the UN Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture, warned the process was “inherently incompatible with the UK’s obligations under the Refugee Convention”.

In a letter sent by the Bristol University’s Human Rights Implementation Centre to home secretary Priti Patel, they also said, “the rushed process of initial assessment” before deportation would increase the trauma of those involved.