One of the first tests of any prime minister is their skill in cabinet-making. Will they select the most appropriate people for the job? Balance the different strands of opinion (ie factions) in their party? Reward friends and supporters without creating too many new enemies? Above all, put together a strong, cohesive team with exceptional communication skills?

If the rumours are to be believed, Liz Truss, putative and probable next prime minister, is about to create the most right-wing, reactionary, unpersuasive cabinet since before the Second World War.

It is normal for a party that has been in power for 12 years to be tired and short of talent, but Ms Truss seems to be going out of her way to prove the point. Her choices for the top table seem to echo the general approach she took during the leadership election: she told the activists what they wanted to hear, and now she is going to promote their favourite personalities, whatever the other 99.9 per cent of the country makes of them.