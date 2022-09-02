Boris Johnson ‘most successful prime minister in a generation’, says Nadine Dorries

Boris Johnson is the "most successful prime minister in a generation," Nadine Dorries has said.

Speaking to BBC Newsnight, the culture secretary said: "He gets the big decisions absolutely right... I think we'll regret removing him as our prime minister... our most successful prime minister in a generation."

Mr Johnson is the first sitting prime minister in UK history to be found by police to have broken the law after receiving a fixed penalty notice for breaching Covid regulations in the Partygate scandal.

