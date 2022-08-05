Kwasi Kwarteng defends holidaying PM and chancellor saying 'I'm here, I'm in a suit'

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has defended the chancellor and prime minister, who are on holiday amid the news that the UK could enter a recession in the last three months of the year.

Nadhim Zahawi was said to be “working remotely” from a family break and Boris Johnson was reportedly on his delayed honeymoon, but neither issued a statement when the news broke on Thursday, 4 August.

“I’m the business secretary, I’m here...I’m in a suit... I’m in regular contact with the prime minister and chancellor, they’re completely on top of what’s happening,” Mr Kwarteng said.

