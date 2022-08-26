Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The government still hasn’t grasped the extent of the coming energy crisis

Editorial: One of the most distressing aspects of this emergency is that prices could almost double again by next spring

Friday 26 August 2022 21:30
Comments
(Dave Brown)

Frightened as so many households are by the forthcoming 80 per cent rise in domestic energy bills, the true extent of the approaching crisis may still not have hit home. It is, after all, still summer, and in most of the UK the weather remains clement. The evenings are also relatively light. And the new price cap of £3,549, though much anticipated, has only just been confirmed.

The bad news: it is clear that spiralling bills will keep pummelling households for many months into the future. One of the most distressing aspects of this emergency is the probability that prices will almost double again by next spring, reaching £5,000 to £8,000 per year for the average household by April. It is a volatile scene.

Of course, these figures, fearsome as they are, are only nominal “average” estimates. In reality, large families, those in larger and poorly insulated dwellings, and some disabled people with special needs and equipment will face far higher bills.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in