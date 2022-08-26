Frightened as so many households are by the forthcoming 80 per cent rise in domestic energy bills, the true extent of the approaching crisis may still not have hit home. It is, after all, still summer, and in most of the UK the weather remains clement. The evenings are also relatively light. And the new price cap of £3,549, though much anticipated, has only just been confirmed.

The bad news: it is clear that spiralling bills will keep pummelling households for many months into the future. One of the most distressing aspects of this emergency is the probability that prices will almost double again by next spring, reaching £5,000 to £8,000 per year for the average household by April. It is a volatile scene.

Of course, these figures, fearsome as they are, are only nominal “average” estimates. In reality, large families, those in larger and poorly insulated dwellings, and some disabled people with special needs and equipment will face far higher bills.