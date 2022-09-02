Jump to content
Union calls on new PM to impose £30bn tax on rich to save frontline workers from cost-of-living disaster

Poll shows backing for wealth tax on property worth over £5m

Andrew Woodcock
Political Editor
Friday 02 September 2022 00:02
<p>General secretary Christina McAnea said that many public sector workers – like nurses and school cleaning staff – will 'never recover' unless the government comes forward with more support</p>

General secretary Christina McAnea said that many public sector workers – like nurses and school cleaning staff – will ‘never recover’ unless the government comes forward with more support

(Rex)

The UK’s new prime minister should raise taxes on the rich by £30bn a year to save workers providing essential public services from the “disastrous” impact of the cost-of-living crisis, a major public sector union has said.

Unison’s call came after a survey of 5,000 members of the public sector union found frontline staff living in darkened and unheated homes, using buy-now-pay-later schemes for essential purchases and considering giving up their jobs because they cannot afford the petrol to get to work.

General secretary Christina McAnea said that many public sector workers – like nurses and school cleaning staff – will “never recover” unless the government comes forward with more support.

