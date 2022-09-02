The UK’s new prime minister should raise taxes on the rich by £30bn a year to save workers providing essential public services from the “disastrous” impact of the cost-of-living crisis, a major public sector union has said.

Unison’s call came after a survey of 5,000 members of the public sector union found frontline staff living in darkened and unheated homes, using buy-now-pay-later schemes for essential purchases and considering giving up their jobs because they cannot afford the petrol to get to work.

General secretary Christina McAnea said that many public sector workers – like nurses and school cleaning staff – will “never recover” unless the government comes forward with more support.