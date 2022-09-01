‘No new taxes’: Liz Truss ties her hands over funding energy crisis bailouts
Final hustings sees candidates for PM split over rationing fuel this winter
Liz Truss has made a firm pledge of “no new taxes” if she becomes prime minister next week.
Ms Truss also specifically ruled out a new windfall tax on energy companies which are raking in massive profits as a result of the historic spike in gas prices.
And she promised that there will be no French-style energy rationing this winter, when average domestic fuel prices are set to rise to an annual £3,459.
