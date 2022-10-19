A long-promised cap on social care costs is likely to be delayed again, as the new chancellor searches for “eye-watering” emergency cuts.

Jeremy Hunt is believed to be preparing to put back by at least one year Boris Johnson’s promise of an £86,000 ceiling on bills for conditions such as dementia – due to start in October next year.

The King’s Fund think tank urged Mr Hunt to “press ahead without delay”, fearing the cap will be abandoned altogether if he stalls, as happened when the idea was dropped in 2015.