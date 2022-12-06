Labour plan for constitutional change disappoints supporters of electoral reform
Gordon Brown says package is ‘biggest transfer of power out of Westminster’ ever seen
Campaigners for electoral reform called on Labour to “catch up” with public support for proportional representation, after Keir Starmer launched proposals for constitutional change which did not address concerns about the first-past-the-post system.
The package of measures drawn up by former prime minister Gordon Brown envisages the replacement of the House of Lords with a democratically elected second chamber, and the devolution of powers from Westminster and Whitehall to local communities.
Sir Keir said that the changes were “capable of being implemented within the first five years of a Labour government", but said a consultation would be conducted before any decision on whether they will feature in the manifesto for the 2024 election.
