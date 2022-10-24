Starmer under pressure from left for more radical Labour economic programme
Party leader warns that economic crisis means reforms will come slower than hoped
Keir Starmer is coming under growing pressure from the left of his party for a more radically redistributive economic programme in the light of mounting evidence of public fatigue with Conservative austerity.
The Labour leader today issued a warning that perilous economic conditions would constrain the party’s scope for action if it wins the next general election.
But former shadow cabinet member and standard-bearer of the left Rebecca Long-Bailey echoed the frustration of many on the left at what they view as an excessively cautious approach at a time when Labour is riding high with poll leads of more than 30 points over the Tories.
