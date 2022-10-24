Starmer under pressure from left for more radical Labour economic programme

Keir Starmer is coming under growing pressure from the left of his party for a more radically redistributive economic programme in the light of mounting evidence of public fatigue with Conservative austerity.

The Labour leader today issued a warning that perilous economic conditions would constrain the party’s scope for action if it wins the next general election.

But former shadow cabinet member and standard-bearer of the left Rebecca Long-Bailey echoed the frustration of many on the left at what they view as an excessively cautious approach at a time when Labour is riding high with poll leads of more than 30 points over the Tories.