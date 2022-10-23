Boris Johnson news – live: Suella Braverman backs Sunak in another blow to ex-PM
Former chancellor says he would be best to lead Britain through ‘profound economic crisis’
Boris Johnson would be ‘bound to implode,’ if he returns to No 10
Suella Braverman, who was last week forced out from her job as home secretary, has joined minister Steve Barker today in endorsing Rishi Sunak to succeed Liz Truss in No 10.
The former cabinet minister was previously a staunch supporter of Boris Johnson and will be seen as another valuable backer for the ex-chancellor from the Tory right.
“I have backed Boris from the start,” she wrote in The Telegraph. “But we are in dire straits now. We need unity, stability and efficiency. Rishi is the only candidate that fits the bill and I am proud to support him.”
Minutes later, foreign secretary James Cleverly announced he would be backing Mr Johnson in the leadership race, arguing that the fomer PM has “learned lessons from his time in No 10.”
It comes after Mr Sunak confirmed that he was running for prime minister, saying that – as Ms Truss’ successor – he would fix the economy and unite the Conservative Party.
The former chancellor tweeted that he is the candidate to prepare Britain for a “profound economic crisis”, and that – during the pandemic – he had helped “steer our economy through the toughest of times.”
Foreign secretary James Cleverly has become the latest cabinet minister to back Boris Johnson in the Tory leadership race, saying the fomer PM has “learned lessons from his time in No 10.”
He tweeted: “The last few weeks show that being PM is tough and no other job in government is quite like it.
“We can all see the enormity of the challenges we face, from the war in Ukraine, to growing our economy.
“To address these we have to support whoever becomes the next PM and work tirelessly on behalf of the
Suella Braverman backs Rishi Sunak
Suella Braverman, who was last week forced out from her job as home secretary, has endorsed Rishi Sunak in his bid for No 10.
The former Cabinet minister was previously a staunch supporter of Boris Johnson, though did call for him step down the day before he resigned in July, putting her own name into the ring for the leadership contest at the time.
She will be seen as another valuable backer for the ex-chancellor from the Tory right.
“I have backed Boris from the start,” she wrote in The Telegraph.
“But we are in dire straits now. We need unity, stability and efficiency. Rishi is the only candidate that fits the bill and I am proud to support him.”
Liz Truss holding back-to-back farewell parties at Chequers
Liz Truss is holding a series of parities at Chequers, the prime minister’s country mansion, this weekend in a bid farewell to ministers and staff who supported her fleeting premiership.
The outgoing PM held a party for ministers last night, and will host a second shindig tonight to thank her close aides, reports The Sunday Times.
The bill for any private entertainment held at Chequers is footed by the PM.
The Tory MPs who called on Boris Johnson to resign in summer - but now want him back as PM again
It was only a few months ago that Boris Johnson was booted out of No 10 by Tory MPs after a three year premiership punctuated by scandals and poor governance.
Yet fast forward to the present day and a bevy of Conservative politicians have backed the former Mayor London to once again take the reins after Liz Truss’s resignation last week prompted a leadership contest.
Mr Johnson interrupted his holiday in the Carribbean to race back on Saturday to try and shore up support among backbenchers as he tries to beat former chancellor Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt to Downing Street.
My colleague Joe Middleton has taken a look at what some of Mr Johnson’s supporters are saying now and what they said only a few months ago...
These Tory MPs called on Johnson to resign - but now want him back as PM again
56 MPs who have so far backed Boris Johnson to be prime minister again
Work and pensions secretary Chloe Smith backs Rishi Sunak
Chloe Smith became the latest Cabinet minister to endorse Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership race.
The work and pensions secretary tweeted: “I spoke to Rishi Sunak about his hopes for our country, and I’ve been listening to my local members.
“I intend to back Rishi to be prime minister, acting in the national interest and achieving the stability and opportunity that our nation needs.”
Boris Johnson return to No 10 would ‘freeze’ relations with NI
Relations with Ireland will be “plunged into the freezer” if Boris Johnson returns as prime minister, an architect of the Good Friday peace agreement has warned.
Jonathan Powell, who was Tony Blair’s chief of staff and chief negotiator on Northern Ireland from 1997-2007, said it was vital to have someone “competent and capable” in Downing Street to get talks back on track.
You can read the full story by Andrew Woodcock here:
Warning that Johnson premiership will ‘plunge relations with Ireland into freezer’
UK ‘laughing stock’ internationally after Johnson and Truss premierships, says Jonathan Powell
'General election territory within weeks if Sunak becomes PM’
Boris Johnson loyalist Nadine Dorries said that Britain would be in “general election territory within weeks” if Rishi Sunak becomes prime minister.
The parliamentary inquiry into alleged lies over the Partygate scandal will also move to question Mr Sunak over “what he knew” about the Downing Street parties during lockdown, she said.
This woud “embolden” the Labour Party in their demand for a general election, the former culture secretary added.
‘Johnson says partygate probe must and will run its course' - ally
Boris Johnson has told his supporters that he will cooperate with a parliamentary inquiry into alleged lies over the Partygate scandal.
His close ally Sir James Duddridge said that Mr Johnson had made clear it “must and will” be allowed to run its course.
There has been speculation that the former PM might attempt to block the probe if he returns to 10 Downing Street.
The investigation by the Commons Privileges Committee was triggered by a vote in the Commons and can be halted only if MPs vote to overturn the decision.
You can read the full story by Andrew Woodcock here:
Boris Johnson tells supporters he will co-operate with Partygate probe as PM
Influential MP warns inquiry will ‘collapse’ Johnson premiership
Home secretary Grant Shapps backs Sunak for PM
Grant Shapps is backing Rishi Sunak to become PM.
The home secretary tweeted: “We need someone who can provide stability and proven economic competence in these challenging times, and Rishi Sunak is that person.
“That’s why I’m backing him in the Conservative leadership contest”.
‘Government needs to be honest about higher taxes' - Lord King
The average person could have to pay significantly higher taxes for higher public spending in the UK, according to a former Bank of England governor Lord Mervyn King.
He said there “isn’t enough money there amongst the rich to get it back” when it comes to financing the “strong case” for extra spending in certain areas to help recover from the Covid lockdown.
Lord King of Lothbury suggested that it would “in some ways” be “more difficult” than austerity under former Conservative chancellor George Osborne.
He said that public expenditure is going up and that taxes “will have to rise” – which “doesn’t make a happy picture for the next few years”.
The government needs to “honestly” say that there will be a “reduction in the national standard of living” finances after helping Ukraine “confront Russia”, he added.
Lord King, on BBC One’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg, also said: “The challenge is if we want European levels of welfare payments and public spending, you cannot finance that with American levels of tax rates.
“So we may need to confront the need to have significantly higher taxes on the average person.
“There isn’t enough money there amongst the rich to get it back.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies