Suella Braverman, who was last week forced out from her job as home secretary, has joined minister Steve Barker today in endorsing Rishi Sunak to succeed Liz Truss in No 10.

The former cabinet minister was previously a staunch supporter of Boris Johnson and will be seen as another valuable backer for the ex-chancellor from the Tory right.

“I have backed Boris from the start,” she wrote in The Telegraph. “But we are in dire straits now. We need unity, stability and efficiency. Rishi is the only candidate that fits the bill and I am proud to support him.”

Minutes later, foreign secretary James Cleverly announced he would be backing Mr Johnson in the leadership race, arguing that the fomer PM has “learned lessons from his time in No 10.”

It comes after Mr Sunak confirmed that he was running for prime minister, saying that – as Ms Truss’ successor – he would fix the economy and unite the Conservative Party.

The former chancellor tweeted that he is the candidate to prepare Britain for a “profound economic crisis”, and that – during the pandemic – he had helped “steer our economy through the toughest of times.”