Keir Starmer attacks ‘weak’ Rishi Sunak for hiding behind ‘bully’ Williamson
’Everyone knows someone like the prime minister – the boss who is so weak, so worried the bullies will turn on him, that he hides behind them’
Sir Gavin Williamson is facing calls for him to be stripped of his knighthood if he is found guilty of bullying in the wake of his dramatic resignation from the government.
Rishi Sunak today conceded he “regrets” having appointed his close political ally to his cabinet, after he was forced to stand down after just two weeks as minister without portfolio.
But he came under assault from Sir Keir Starmer for failing to sack Williamson when reports about his allegedly “unethical and immoral” behaviour emerged, with the Labour leader branding the prime minister “too weak” to stand up to bullies.
