‘You’ve done bugger all’: Furious woman interrupts Steve Barclay interview over ambulance delays

‘People have died, and all you’ve done is nothing,’ says angry passer-by

Aisha Rimi
Thursday 25 August 2022 19:16
'You've done bugger all': Health Secretary Stephen Barclay confronted woman angry about ambulance delays

A furious woman has confronted health secretary Steve Barclay over ambulance delays, accusing the government of doing “bugger all”.

The minister was interrupted while being interviewed outside London’s Moorfields Eye Hospital, with the woman highlighting how “people have died” while waiting for emergency services.

The woman approached Mr Barclay and asked him: “Are you going to do anything about the ambulances waiting, and the people dying out?”

