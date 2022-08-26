‘You’ve done bugger all’: Furious woman interrupts Steve Barclay interview over ambulance delays
‘People have died, and all you’ve done is nothing,’ says angry passer-by
A furious woman has confronted health secretary Steve Barclay over ambulance delays, accusing the government of doing “bugger all”.
The minister was interrupted while being interviewed outside London’s Moorfields Eye Hospital, with the woman highlighting how “people have died” while waiting for emergency services.
The woman approached Mr Barclay and asked him: “Are you going to do anything about the ambulances waiting, and the people dying out?”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies