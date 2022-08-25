Skyrocketing energy bills will create a ‘huge mental health crisis’ this winter, NHS leaders warn
Exclusive: Demand for mental health services has already soared in the last year
Soaring energy and food bills will create a “huge mental health crisis” this winter putting further strain on services and risking “people’s life chances”, NHS leaders have warned.
As household bills dramatically increase, Saffron Cordery, the interim chief executive of NHS Providers which represents NHS trusts across England, said there was a direct link between deprivation and a surge in demand for care.
The need for mental health services has already skyrocketed over the last year with referrals for adults hitting a monthly record of 425,000 in March and 1.2 million adults also waiting for community mental health care.
