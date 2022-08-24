Macron warns France sacrifices will be needed as tough winter looms

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Emmanuel Macron has warned France that there are tough months ahead as the world endures a “series of crises”.

Addressing the first cabinet meeting since the summer break, the French president said the world faced the end of easy abundance of goods and resources and “of a certain carefreeness”.

“The moment we are living ... may seem to be structured by a series of crises, each more serious than the other,” he said, referring to the drought, fires and storms that have hit France during the summer as well as the war in Ukraine and disruptions to global trade.

Urging his ministers to be ambitious and the French to agree to make more efforts, he added: “I believe that what we are going through is rather a big shift, a big change. Freedom has a cost. The battles we have to fight ... will only be won through our efforts.”

Mr Macron, who won a second presidential mandate in April but lost his overall majority in parliament, faces tough challenges in the next few months, including persuading reluctant lawmakers to pass the 2023 budget.

Emmanuel Macron (C-L) attends the cabinet meeting with ministers at the Elysee Palace (EPA)

One key question will be whether to renew price caps on electricity and gas that expire at the end of the year, and a fuel rebate, which together have helped keep French inflation lower than many EU peers but weigh heavily on public finances.

Government spokesman Olivier Veran told reporters on Wednesday that France could not hold on to billion euro energy price caps to help households cope with soaring inflation forever.

“There may be price increases,” he said.

Pension and unemployment benefit schemes reforms are also in the works and could trigger street protests.

Unions have rejected his call for sacrifices to be made, saying workers needed higher pay to cope with rising inflation.

“We will stand up against these new sacrifices,” Philippe Martinez, the head of the CGT labour union, told BFM TV after Mr Macron‘s comments, adding that protests in September would call for measures to boost wages and limit price increases.

But Philippe Gosselin, a lawmaker for the opposition conservative Les Republicains, said Mr Macron needed to press ahead with reforms after a few slow months following his election.

“It’s back to reality,” he told Reuters. “Since the legislative elections, in fact, there has been no real direction.”

Referring to those who oppose his plans, Mr Macron added: “I also expect seriousness and credibility in the face of such anxieties, such challenges. It can be appealing to say what people want to hear ... but you must first ask yourself the question of efficiency.”