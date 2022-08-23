People walk through Eurotunnel after train breaks down inside

Passengers had to be evacuated from the Eurotunnel after a train broke down inside on Tuesday, 23 August.

The Eurotunnel, also known as the Channel Tunnel, is 31 miles long. It connects Folkestone, Kent, to Coquelles, near Calais in France.

Footage taken by James Hamilton shows people walking through the central service tunnel.

“A train has broken down in the tunnel and we are in the process of transferring customers to a separate passenger shuttle via the service tunnel, to return to our Folkestone terminal,” Eurotunnel Le Shuttle said.

