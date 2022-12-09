‘Think carefully’ before planning foreign travel in strike-hit Christmas, says Braverman
Walkout by Border Force workers will ‘undeniably’ cause delays and cancellations for thousands
Home secretary Suella Braverman has warned Britons to “think carefully” before going ahead with plans to travel abroad this Christmas.
Ms Braverman said planned strikes by Border Force officials will “undeniably” cause serious disruption to hundreds of thousands of travellers hoping to use ports and airports.
The home secretary confirmed she has plans to call in the military to fill the places of striking workers.
