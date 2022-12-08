Christmas travel chaos expected as staff strike at UK's biggest airports

Travellers are bracing for potential disruption this Christmas as Border Force staff are set to go on strike during the festive period.

The PCS union has announced that its members who are employed by the Home Office on passport control will walk out at London Heathrow, London Gatwick, Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff and Glasgow airports on December 23, 24, 25, 26 28, 29 and 30 and 31.

Around 75 per cent of Border Force staff are PCS members.

The action follows the news that NHS staff, railway workers, and postal staff are also taking industrial action.

