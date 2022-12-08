Strike news – live: Airport and border force strike adds to Christmas travel chaos
Union admits customs and border force plans will have ‘significant impact’ on travel
Customs workers have voted to strike at major airports over Christmas, threatening further travel chaos during the busy holiday period.
The PCS union said around 1,000 border force officials at passport control would walk over a pay and jobs dispute from 23 to 26 December and again between 28 and 31 December at Gatwick, Heathrow, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and Cardiff.
Union boss Mark Serwokta admitted the airport strikes would have a “significant impact” on Britons’ travel plans.
Meanwhile, emergency workers could face additional restrictions on their right to strike, after Rishi Sunak declared his intention to impose “tough new laws” to tackle industrial action.
Aides did not rule out the possibility that this could include a ban on walkouts by ambulance staff and other emergency workers, or the extension of proposed minimum service level legislation to cover the whole public sector.
Mr Sunak’s comment came a day after the GMB, Unison and Unite unions announced co-ordinated strikes by NHS staff including ambulance workers on 21 and 28 December.
Royal Mail strike: Every date in December 2022
When are the strikes?
- Thursday 1 December
- Friday 9 December
- Sunday 11 December
- Wednesday 14 December
- Thursday 15 December
- Friday 23 December
- Saturday 24 December
Emergency workers could face curbs on strike action
Political editor Andrew Woodcock reports:
Emergency workers could face curbs on strikes, as Sunak promises ‘tough new laws’
Any new laws will not come in time to stop upcoming walkouts, minister admits
London bus drivers’ strike called off after improved pay offer
Industrial action involving more than 2,000 bus drivers in London has been called off after the workers accepted an improved pay offer.
Unite said its members, employed by Metroline, have accepted an 11% pay increase, which the union said was a “significant improvement” on the 4% drivers were originally offered.
As a result of the workers accepting the improved offer, the planned strike action for later this month has been called off.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is a significant victory for our members at Metroline who by standing together and being prepared to take industrial action, have secured a greatly improved pay offer.
“This pay deal exemplifies how Unite’s commitment to always prioritise the jobs, pay and conditions of its members is delivering noteworthy financial dividends.”
Unite regional officer Laura Johnson said: “From the outset, Unite members were aware that Metroline could afford a better pay rise than it was offering and once our members announced strike action, fresh negotiations were held and an improved offer was made.”
Watch: Rishi Sunak says government’s pay offers ‘reasonable’ despite strikes
Here is a clip from the prime minister’s interview with ITV earlier in which he claimed the government was offering reasonable pay increases to workers threatening strikes.
Update: christmas strike to cause major disruption at Britain’s biggest airports
Britons face further travel chaos over the festive period after staff at UK’s largest airports voted for eight days of strikes over Christmas and New Year.
Border Force staff will walk out in a row over pay, pensions and jobs from 23 to 26 December and again between 28 and 31 December at Gatwick, Heathrow, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and Cardiff.
It comes amid a raft of strikes set to hit festive travel, with industrial action organised by train, bus and road workers over Christmas.
The PCS union said around 1,000 officials at passport control would walk out in a push for a 10 per cent pay rise – with general secretary Mark Serwotka adding it would have a “significant impact” on Britons’ travel plans.
At busier airports with constrained space – particularly Heathrow – long queues could lead to passengers being held on planes rather than disembarking. This could trigger delays for incoming and departing aircraft, putting pressure on a system that has little spare capacity and possibly leading to cancellations and diversions.
Anti-union tactics won’t intimidate strikers, says Unite boss
The prime minister has been accused of “anti-trade union attacks” after promising “tough” new laws to limit the impact of strike action.
Sharon Graham, general secretary of the Unite union, said “we are ready industrially and financially” to challenge any new measures that Rishi Sunak tries to enact.
Downing Street suggested proposed legislation to set limits on the disruption caused by transport strikes could be expanded to cover other public services.
Ms Graham accused Mr Sunak of attacking unions as they fight to get workers more pay as prices soar.
“No-one will be fooled by this attempt to divert attention away from the sheer incompetence of this government,” she said.
“For Unite, this is very clear. We will not be intimidated by anti-trade union attacks. If they put more hurdles in our way, then we will jump over them.
“We are ready industrially and financially. As general secretary of Unite I will continue to fight and win for workers.”
Public stuck in the middle of Border Force strike row – Simon Calder
Simon Calder, The Independent’s travel correspondent, appeared on LBC’s Tonight with Andrew Marr earlier to discuss the recently announced strike by airport staff.
“While I always try and look on the bright side ... I’m afraid this is really serious,” he told listeners.
Watch his full appearance below:
Rishi Sunak says rejected pay settlements are ‘reasonable’
Rishi Sunak said the government was offering reasonable pay increases to workers, despite the wave of strikes rejecting those offers.
The prime minister was asked by ITV if ministers would reconsider their stance on pay increases after the Scottish government upped its offer to nurses threatening to strike.
He said “we are trying to act reasonably” and pointed to the independent pay review bodies that recommend the level of public sector wage increases.
“We’ve accepted their recommendations in full and the most important thing we can do to help people is to control inflation. We’ve got to reduce inflation.
“That’s what’s making life difficult for nurses and for everyone else in the country.”
Interviewer Emily Morgan interjected to say several sectors were striking besides nurses, including airport and rail workers. She asked: “How long can you go on like this without offering more money to them? I mean, Britain is going to be in gridlock?”
Mr Sunak repeated that the government was trying to act reasonably and respecting the independent reviews, going on to accuse union leaders of being unreasonable.
Train drivers vote to continue strikes
Train drivers at 12 rail companies have voted overwhelmingly to continue strike action in a long-running row over pay.
Aslef, which represents most of Britain’s train drivers, said 93 per cent of members voted in favour of further action after four years without a pay rise.
The companies affected include:
- Avanti West Coast
- CrossCountry
- Great Western Railway
- Greater Anglia
- GTR Great Northern Thameslink
- London North Eastern Railway
- Southeastern
- Southern/Gatwick Express
- South Western Railway (depot drivers only)
- SWR Island Line
- West Midlands Trains
Aslef has held five one-day strikes this year so far, the latest on 26 November.
