One of Boris Johnson’s former senior aides boasted “we seem to have got away with” the infamous bring your own booze garden party, Sue Gray’s report says.

According to the investigation, Martin Reynolds, the prime minister’s former principle private secretary, was also warned by a No 10 official the ‘BYOB’ event was “somewhat of a comms risk” and urged to cancel the event.

In the long-awaited report, Mr Reynolds, who invited staff to the event to enjoy the “lovely weather”, told Ms Gray, however, that he did not “recall any such conversation” over pulling the gathering.