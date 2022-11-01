Embattled home secretary Suella Braverman is facing further questions about her judgement after it emerged that her officials demanded a 120-year-old magazine for solicitors remove an opinion piece because they did not like what it said.

They told the Law Society Gazette that the article “should not have been published in the form that it has”.

One added: “I’d really like it taken down and rewritten”, a Freedom of Information (FOI) release shows.