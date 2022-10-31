Rishi Sunak could U-turn on Cop27 snub, No 10 confirms

Rishi Sunak could U-turn on his decision to skip Cop27 if he feels sufficient progress has been made planning for his highly-anticipated autumn Budget, No 10 has confirmed.

Downing Street said last week that the prime minister was not expected to attend the crunch climate summit in Egypt “due to other pressing domestic commitments”.

But on Monday, Mr Sunak’s official spokesman said this position was now “under review”, depending on how preparations for the 17 November Budget progress.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.