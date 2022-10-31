Michael Gove confronted with Suella Braverman's 'delete and ignore' email

Suella Braverman is ‘first-rate’, says Michael Gove as he is confronted with her ‘delete and ignore’ email
Home secretary ‘deserves second chance’, says minister shown her email on live TV
Rishi Sunak was right to reappoint “first-rate” Suella Braverman as home secretary, said Michael Gove, confronted with an email she sent asking someone to delete a message that broke security rules.
The levelling-up secretary defended the prime minister’s controversial decision to bring Ms Braverman into cabinet only six days after she was sacked for a security breach.
Asked if the PM was right to hand her the role, Mr Gove told Sky News: “Yes. Suella is a first-rate, front-rank politician. She has acknowledged the mistake that has been made.”
