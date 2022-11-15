People with concerns over Raab should come forward, says Rishi Sunak

Anyone with concerns about bullying by deputy prime minister Dominic Raab should come forward and report them, Rishi Sunak has said.

The prime minister’s call came after a former head of the civil service at the Foreign Office said junior colleagues were “scared” to go into Raab’s office because of his demeaning and abrasive behaviour.

Lord McDonald said he raised his concerns to Cabinet Office investigators at the time, and urged Mr Sunak to “have another look” at bullying complaints procedures.