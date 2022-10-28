Rishi Sunak has been urged to reassure pensioners and welfare claimants he will protect the value of their state support, after Downing Street refused to rule out breaking the link with inflation.

Former prime minister Liz Truss pledged last week to maintain the “triple lock” which sees pensions rise in line with the highest of inflation, average earnings or 2.5 per cent. And Mr Sunak promised as chancellor that working-age benefits would rise to match September’s inflation figure of 10.1 per cent.

But the new PM’s office today said that both decisions were on the table in discussions with chancellor Jeremy Hunt over his tax-and-spend autumn statement, now delayed to 17 November.