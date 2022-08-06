Sunak accuses Truss of plans that would pour ‘fuel on the fire’ of recession
Rival insists shrinking economy is not ‘inevitable’
Rishi Sunak has accused Liz Truss of economic plans that would pour "fuel on the fire" just hours after the Bank of England warned the UK was heading for a recession.
In a shock announcement, the BoE forecast that the economy would shrink at the end of this year and continue contracting through the whole of 2023.
The former chancellor, who has argued that Ms Truss’s planned tax cuts are inflationary, told a Tory leadership debate organised by Sky News: “I’m worried that Liz Truss’s plans will make the situation worse.”
