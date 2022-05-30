Huge superyacht fire probed by police after £6m boat destroyed in harbourside inferno

The Environment Agency reported that the blaze could have resulted in nine tonnes of diesel being spilled into the ocean

Thomas Kingsley
Monday 30 May 2022 17:54
<p>A superyacht which went up in flames while moored in a marina in Torquay (Tania Coatham/Twitter/PA)</p>

A superyacht which went up in flames while moored in a marina in Torquay (Tania Coatham/Twitter/PA)

(PA Media)

Police have launched an investigation after a £6 million superyacht went up in flames on Saturday.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the blaze on the 85ft (26m) vessel at Princess Pier in Torquay, Devon, just after midday as members of the public described hearing a bang, before seeing a huge plume of black smoke.

The yacht reportedly drifted out into the harbour after the fire burnt through ropes securing it to the pier, but the vessel was later secured by the fire service.

