Huge superyacht fire probed by police after £6m boat destroyed in harbourside inferno

Police have launched an investigation after a £6 million superyacht went up in flames on Saturday.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the blaze on the 85ft (26m) vessel at Princess Pier in Torquay, Devon, just after midday as members of the public described hearing a bang, before seeing a huge plume of black smoke.

The yacht reportedly drifted out into the harbour after the fire burnt through ropes securing it to the pier, but the vessel was later secured by the fire service.