Therese Coffey’s Dr Dre alarm goes off during live interview
‘It’s just an 8am alarm’, says health secretary – who is asked about ‘losing a pound or two’
Therese Coffey enduring embarrassment during her first round of interviews as the new health secretary and deputy PM when her alarm when off live on air.
Liz Truss’s closest ally was speaking on LBC when her phone started playing the Dr Dre hit Still Dre, featuring Snoop Dogg.
“I’m just realised that the alarm is going off on my phone – you’re getting a bit of Dr Dre,” she laughed. “It’s just an 8am alarm, sorry.”
