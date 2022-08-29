Tory voters say Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak lack solutions to energy crisis
Exclusive: Poll reveals Conservative supporters’ lack of faith in candidates – and public’s rejection of their priorities
Conservative voters reject both Liz Truss’s and Rishi Sunak’s plans to tackle the energy crisis ahead of massive autumn price hikes, an exclusive poll for The Independent reveals.
Fewer than half of Tory supporters believe the contenders have solutions for the turmoil that will result from the increase in the average yearly gas and electricity bill, which will soar to £3,549 in October and is predicted to top £5,300 in January.
Worryingly for Ms Truss – who is the overwhelming favourite to replace Boris Johnson – just 48 per cent of Tories back her as the candidate to ease the cost of living emergency. This figure puts her only slightly ahead of Mr Sunak, who is backed on this measure by 44 per cent.
