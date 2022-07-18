Penny Mordaunt has sparked a row over her plan to slash fuel tax by denying it would blow a multi-billion pound black hole in the Treasury’s finances – because revenues are rising.

The claim that the cut would be “self-funding” was rubbished by a key supporter of Rishi Sunak, who has accused his rivals of “fairytale” economics in the Tory leadership race.

Dominic Raab, the deputy prime minister and a Sunak backer, urged Ms Mordaunt to produce a “serious analysis of self-funding tax cuts” to back up her argument.