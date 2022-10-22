‘No one’ oversees ballot when party members pick new prime minister, Tories admit
Senior official conceded ‘there’s no independent oversight’ – to news outlet that enrolled Archie, a pet tortoise, to vote in last race
The Conservatives admitted that no independent body supervises a ballot of its members, it has emerged – as the party faithful could choose the next prime minister again.
There was a “painfully long pause on the phone” when the question was posed to a senior Tory official after security weaknesses were exposed in the contest that picked Liz Truss, an ex-BBC news chief revealed.
Eventually, the official admitted “no one, there’s no independent oversight,” James Harding, now the director of Tortoise Media said.
