‘No one’ oversees ballot when party members pick new prime minister, Tories admit

The Conservatives admitted that no independent body supervises a ballot of its members, it has emerged – as the party faithful could choose the next prime minister again.

There was a “painfully long pause on the phone” when the question was posed to a senior Tory official after security weaknesses were exposed in the contest that picked Liz Truss, an ex-BBC news chief revealed.

Eventually, the official admitted “no one, there’s no independent oversight,” James Harding, now the director of Tortoise Media said.