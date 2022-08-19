Rishi Sunak vows to ‘restore’ NHS dentistry admitting patients cannot get ‘care they need’
Former chancellor seeks to switch Tory leadership campaign focus to public services with five-point plan
Rishi Sunak has vowed to end the crisis in NHS dentistry which is forcing some people to pull out their own teeth, stepping up his battle with Liz Truss for No 10.
A staggering 9 out 10 dental practices are thought to be rejecting new patients – leading to ‘DIY dentistry’ a health leader warned – a grim situation blamed on a chronic lack of funding.
Mr Sunak is unveiling a five-point plan to rescue the service, without acknowledging any responsibility the Conservatives might bear for what he calls “unprecedented pressure” on dentistry.
