Tory leadership candidates vow to clip Nicola Sturgeon’s wings if they reach No 10
Both Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak promise to beef up scrutiny of SNP government, ahead of hustings in Scotland
The two candidates to be the UK’s next prime minister are vowing to clip Nicola Sturgeon’s wings if they reach No 10, ahead of Tory party hustings in Scotland.
Both Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak promised to beef up scrutiny of the Scottish government – the former chancellor calling for “better join-up across the Union” of public services, despite the devolution settlement.
Mr Sunak said he would force the SNP administration to publish “consistent data” to allow performance comparisons with the rest of the UK and force civil servants to attend Westminster committee hearings.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies