Tory leadership candidates vow to clip Nicola Sturgeon’s wings if they reach No 10

The two candidates to be the UK’s next prime minister are vowing to clip Nicola Sturgeon’s wings if they reach No 10, ahead of Tory party hustings in Scotland.

Both Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak promised to beef up scrutiny of the Scottish government – the former chancellor calling for “better join-up across the Union” of public services, despite the devolution settlement.

Mr Sunak said he would force the SNP administration to publish “consistent data” to allow performance comparisons with the rest of the UK and force civil servants to attend Westminster committee hearings.