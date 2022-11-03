Tory MP Andrew Bridgen faces suspension for breaking lobbying rules
MP found to have made ‘unacceptable attack’ on standards chief, as revealed by Independent
Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen should be suspended from the Commons for a “cavalier” violation of lobbying and standards rules, a parliamentary watchdog has recommended.
Mr Bridgen broke the code of conduct by lobbying ministers on behalf of Mere Plantations – a reforesting firm from whom he had received “registrable financial benefits”, the Committee on Standards found.
The cross-party committee advised a five-day suspension for breaching rules on registration, declaration and paid lobbying “on multiple occasions and in multiple ways”.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies