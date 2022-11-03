Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen should be suspended from the Commons for a “cavalier” violation of lobbying and standards rules, a parliamentary watchdog has recommended.

Mr Bridgen broke the code of conduct by lobbying ministers on behalf of Mere Plantations – a reforesting firm from whom he had received “registrable financial benefits”, the Committee on Standards found.

The cross-party committee advised a five-day suspension for breaching rules on registration, declaration and paid lobbying “on multiple occasions and in multiple ways”.