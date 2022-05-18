Liz Truss promises ‘legal statement’ soon on plan to override protocol, as she insists UK not breaking law

Foreign secretary insists radical move is legal and will make things ‘better for everyone’

Adam Forrest
Wednesday 18 May 2022 18:25
Liz Truss ensures NI protocol won’t be scrapped but ‘bits will be changed’

Boris Johnson’s government will publish its legal position on its plan to override parts of Northern Ireland Protocol soon, foreign secretary Liz Truss has promised.

The EU has threatened to retaliate if the UK proceeds with legislation to ditch agreed GB-NI checks – insisting the plan would violate the Brexit treaty.

“We are very clear that that is legal under international law, and we will publish a legal statement very shortly outlining the government’s legal position,” Ms Truss told BBC Radio’s 4’s Today programme.

