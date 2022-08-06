Truss blames ‘infiltrators’ as she is heckled at Conservative hustings

Tory leadership contender Liz Truss today vowed to take action against “militant activists” after her speech to a campaign hustings was interrupted by hecklers.

Five environmental protesters joined an action by the group Green New Deal Rising at the event in Eastbourne, rising one by one from the audience to say loudly to the would-be prime minister: “Liz Truss, you should be ashamed of yourself”.

A livestream of the hustings on the Conservative Party website was briefly halted as the protesters were removed from the hall.